Duchess Kate’s 40th birthday is commemorated by three regal photographs from the National Portrait Gallery.

Duchess Kate’s 40th Birthday Is Marked by Three Royal National Portrait Gallery Photographs

Duchess Kate sat for a trio of new portraits in honor of her 40th birthday, which will be displayed at England’s National Portrait Gallery.

On Saturday, January 8, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account teased, “Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow.”

“This is one of three new portraits that will be added to the @nationalportraitgallery’s permanent collection, of which The Duchess is Patron.”

The 40-year-old England native sat regally for photographer Paolo Roversi in a glamorous off-the-shoulder gown.

Her sapphire engagement ring, which belonged to Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana, as well as a pair of the Princess of Wales’ pearl drop earrings, can be seen in the photo.

The NPG’s account responded to Kate and her 39-year-old husband’s joint social media account, saying, “Thrilled to welcome the new portraits into our Collection.”

“We’re excited to put these portraits on display as part of Coming Home!”

Andrews alumna wore a red gown with a one-shoulder and diamond earrings.

The photographs were taken by the 74-year-old Italian photographer at Kew Gardens last year. He is best known for his fashion spreads in magazines like ELLE, Vogue, and other designer campaigns.

The photos will be featured in a “meaningful” exhibition called Coming Home, which will be held in the UK cities of Berkshire, St. Albans, and Oxford.

Anglesey and Andrews

The new photos are one of the ways the duchess is commemorating her 50th birthday.

However, due to an increase in coronavirus cases across the country, her plans are likely to change.

“Due to the COVID pandemic, it will be significantly reduced.”

“The numbers are back up here in the UK,” royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 4.

“There isn’t a lockdown in place, but there is some opposition to large gatherings.”

It’s something that people may not believe is the best course of action.”

“So even for a big, important birthday, like her 40th, and even being who she is, even for a big, important birthday, like her 40th, and even being who she is,.” the journalist speculated.

