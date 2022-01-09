Duchess Kate’s Jewelry Honored Princess Diana Every Time: Details

Duchess Kate’s Jewellery Honored Princess Diana Every Time: Details

It was clear that Duchess Kate would inherit some sentimental stunners from the moment Prince William proposed with the late Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire ring.

In the ten years since her mother-in-law’s death, the Duchess of Cambridge has made it a point to honor her with her jewelry, wearing pieces from her collection on special occasions.

These subtle fashion choices are not only a way to pay tribute to Diana, but they are also exactly what the late princess would have wanted.

She wrote a “letter of wishes” before she died, stating how she wanted her jewelry distributed.

“I would like you to divide my personal chattels between my sons and godchildren at your discretion,” she wrote, “with three quarters going to my sons and one quarter going to my godchildren.”

“I’d like you to distribute all of my jewelry to my sons’ share, so that their wives can have it or use it in the future.”

I’ll leave the precise division of the jewelry up to you.”

While Meghan Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, has some iconic pieces like Princess Diana’s iconic aquamarine cocktail ring and butterfly earrings, Duchess Kate has a large collection of meaningful mementos, the majority of which are sapphires or pearls.

The Cambridge Lovers Knot is one of her favorite pieces, which she has worn several times.

The tiara was a gift from Queen Elizabeth to Diana, and it quickly became one of her favorites.

The jewel vanished following her death.

In 2015, it was put back on Kate’s head for a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.

She’s worn the tiara to a number of events since then, including a Diplomatic Corps event in 2018.

The Duchess of Cambridge recently wore Diana’s three-strand pearl bracelet to commemorate The Big Lunch initiative in June 2021.

Nigel Milne first designed the piece for the late royal in 1988.

Kate previously wore the understated yet stunning accessory on royal visits to Sweden and Germany.

The Hold Still author has also redesigned her mother-in-law’s sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings with jewels.

