Duchess Meghan: Her brother Thomas Markle pulls over her on “Big Brother”

While more or less well-known personalities have just moved into the “Celebrity Big Brother” house here in Germany, a new season of the show will soon start in Australia. Among them: the brother of Duchess Meghan.

“Big Brother VIP,” better known here as “Celebrity Big Brother,” is also entering a new round in Australia. For the soon-to-be-launched season, the production has hooked a candidate with a very special kinship: Duchess Meghan’s older brother, Thomas Markle Jr., is taking part and has already emphasized in advance that he will also talk about his sister in the “container.” The 55-year-old calls Meghan “superficial” in the first trailer for the show.

Markle calls himself “the biggest brother of them all” in the teaser posted on Twitter and brags about warning Prince Harry not to marry Meghan: “I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life.'” He then explains, “She’s very shallow.” Exactly when the show will begin in Australia has not yet been officially announced.

This is not the first time Thomas Markle Jr. has publicly lashed out against his younger sister. In July 2019, for example, Meghan’s half-brother told Britain’s Mirror that Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the throne Prince Charles should “step in” and instruct Meghan to reconcile with her father Thomas Markle.

Meghan has no contact with father and half-siblings

Meghan’s father and her two half-siblings, Thomas and Samantha, were not at the royal wedding in May 2018, by which time they had also taken the opportunity to publicly drag the Duchess of Sussex through the mud: Thomas Markle Jr. and his sister Samantha Markle, who are from Thomas Markle’s first marriage, made it clear in interviews at the time how angry they were that they had not been invited to the wedding. Contact with each other has not existed for some time, he said.

Contact between Meghan and her father is said to have broken off after it emerged that he had allegedly posed paparazzi pictures of himself shortly before his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry and then stayed away from the wedding ceremony in England for health reasons. Recently, however, he probably made a move on her. To her mother Doria Ragland, who divorced Markle when Meghan was six years old, the now 40-year-old maintains a very close relationship.