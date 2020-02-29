“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson in her new book “Live”

Sadie Robertson was in the early stages of working on a book on unity and navigating relationships when a friend’s husband died of suicide duck dynasty Alaun realized that she had to refocus to write about life.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The result is you latest book. Live: stay alive, live at a certain time, have an exciting or fulfilling lifethat arrived in stores this week. “data-reactid =” 23 “> The result is your latest book, Live: stay alive, live at a certain time, have an exciting or fulfilling lifethat arrived in stores this week.

22-year-old Robertson tells Yahoo Entertainment that she was inspired to act up close and realized how many others are struggling with a similar situation. But she’s not a therapist or counselor, and she thought writing suicide was a job for her, for someone who was more qualified.

“But I felt like a good friend, and sometimes people just need a friend,” says Robertson. “People just need a reminder of why their lives are valuable, why their lives have meaning, and how they can prevent them from getting into such a dark hole that you start to think about these thoughts.”

She wants her book to be the solution for someone struggling with it.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” This is just a breath of life is not the answer , but I think this book is a great help and a step in the right direction for people who just need to know that their life is worth living and how to turn it around a little bit, ”said the former Dance with the stars Candidate says. “I think this book offers a lot of hope. And that’s why I had a need to write this book, and this book is so different: Because I like this message, even though we wrote it in a simple and very easy way, I think it hits people in really deep places. “” Data-reactid = “29”> “This is just a breath of life. This is not the answer, but I think this book is a great help and a step in the right direction for people who just need it. “Know that their lives are worth living and how to turn them around a little,” said the former Dance with the stars Candidate says. “I think this book offers a lot of hope. And that’s why I had a need to write this book, and this book is so different: Because I like this message, even though we wrote it in a simple and very easy way, I think it hits people in really deep places. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Since her family’s popular A&E show ended In 2017, the native Louisian is a bestselling author and leader of the online LO family for women, where she writes about faith and relationships married Christian Huff in November, and the two live mostly in Auburn, Ala. “data-reactid =” 30 “> Since the end of her family’s popular A&E show in 2017, the native of Louisiana has been a bestselling author and leader of the online LO Fam community for women, where she writes about faith and relationships. She married Christian Huff in November and the two live mainly in Auburn, Ala.

“We started filming this show in eighth grade, and then we finished filming when I graduated from high school, so it was my entire high school career,” Robertson says.

If she looks back on the experience, she finds the roller coaster ride as a reality TV star “wild and crazy”.

“It’s really cool that my family has to do this together,” says Robertson. “Frankly, it was such a whirlwind that it felt kind of normal at the time just because everything that happens in your life is your reality. So you say,” OK, it’s fine. “

After that, she considered moving to Los Angeles, but decided to focus on entertainment in a different way.

“I just felt that God gave me this platform and position to speak to a lot of people, and I really wanted everything I did or said to be meaningful,” says Robertson.

She says that acting wasn’t her strength anyway, and it didn’t really make her live. She discovered that she wanted to write books and talk about her live original community, first on YouTube and then on tour.

When asked, she says that sometimes she feels misunderstood like everyone else, also because she talks about her Christianity.

“There is often the question,” Oh, you are this, this and this, “and the truth is that I just love Jesus,” Robertson says. “I don’t judge anyone. I just really hope to love people better.”

The day the book was published, she was nervous even though she had gone through it before. She also received some early rave reviews

“They assume that” OK, I’ve spent so much time with this book and it really influenced me, but what will affect someone else? “Says Robertson.” That’s why you’re writing a book, that’s what it’s there for. So to see that it is … that is so powerful, that was really exciting and now only so that it is actually outside … is an exciting place to be. “

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit & nbsp;SuicidePreventionLifeline.org, & nbsp;“data-reactid =” 44 “>If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) SuicidePreventionLifeline.org,

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page.“data-reactid =” 45 “>Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:“data-reactid =” 46 “>Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox?Sign in here& nbsp; for Yahoo Entertainment & amp; Lifestyle newsletter.“data-reactid =” 51 “>Would you like to receive daily pop culture messages in your inbox? Sign in here for the Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle newsletter.