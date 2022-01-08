Due to a drop in ratings with hosts Mike and Robbie Wolfe following Frank Fritz’s firing, fans of American Pickers have refused to watch Season 23.

Producers released a teaser for Saturday’s new episode earlier this week, in which Mike discovers an old Banjo in West Virginia.

“Mike @AmericanPicker seeks out an old, super tunnel banjo from brothers Brad and Bruce’s old family store property in Cottageville, West Virginia during this Saturday’s new episode,” the official American Pickers Twitter account captioned a photo from the episode in which the reality star held the instrument.

Fans, on the other hand, were less than enthusiastic about the preview, expressing their dissatisfaction with the new show without Frank.

“Now that Frank has been skidded, there is no need to follow or watch,” one claimed.

“I’m not going to watch any more shows because you guys did Frank shitty,” a second agreed.

“Where is Frank?!?” exclaimed a third, while another said, “Where is Frank?? show.”

“Frank or quit!” exclaimed one, while another added, “Frank is a big miss!”

After the season 23 premiere on Saturday, January 1, the ratings for American Pickers have plummeted.

Following the departure of long-time host Frank Fritz in July, the network replaced him with star Mike Wolfe’s brother Robbie.

The Sun exclusively revealed that, while the show’s ratings remained above one million viewers, they were down from previous seasons.

The Season 23 premiere attracted 1,050,000 viewers, which was down from the 1,273,000 who watched the Season 22 premiere on January 25, 2021.

Frank’s final episode, which aired on March 2, 2020, drew 1,282,000 viewers.

The new figures were released after the History Channel replaced Mike’s brother Robbie in cast photos and on the website.

Frank, 57, was last seen on American Pickers in the spring, when he was recovering from back surgery.

Despite expressing a desire to return to the History show, the original cast member’s dismissal was announced in July.

He had 185 stitches and two rods in his spine after his arduous back surgery.

Frank lost 65 pounds while away from American Pickers because he now leads a healthier lifestyle and is alcohol-free.

The Iowa native also revealed to The Sun that he spent 77 days in rehab for alcohol abuse.

“I went to rehab…,” Frank said a year ago.

