Due to a health issue, Céline Dion has canceled her North American tour dates.

Céline Dion’s remaining concerts in the United States and Canada for 2022 will not take place as planned, following previous tour date cancellations due to medical reasons last fall.

Because she has recently been treated for “severe and persistent muscle spasms” and “her recovery from her ailment is taking longer than she hoped,” the 53-year-old pop star has canceled the entire North American leg of her Courage World Tour, which was set to begin on March 9 in Denver, Colo. and end on April 22 in Washington, D.C., her team said in a statement on her website on Saturday, Jan.

“I had hoped to be ready to go by now,” Dion said, “but I guess I’ll just have to be patient and stick to the regimen that my doctors have prescribed.”

“Our shows require a lot of planning and preparation, so we have to make decisions today that will have an impact on our plans two months from now.”

I’m looking forward to getting back to full health, as well as all of us surviving this pandemic, and I can’t wait to return to the stage.”

“Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media,” the singer added, who has sparked fans’ concerns about her health for months.

I sense your love and support, which means a lot to me.”

When Dion’s team announced in October that she had canceled the November opening of her new concert residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, citing “severe and persistent muscle spasms, which are preventing her from performing,” they revealed her ailment.

The singer’s world tour was supposed to resume last summer, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed until this spring.

The European leg of Dion’s tour is still set to begin on May 25 in Birmingham, England.

