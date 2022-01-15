Due to a slow recovery from spasms, Celine Dion has canceled the remaining shows on her North American leg of her world tour.

Due to a slow recovery from spasms, Celine Dion has canceled the remaining North American leg of her world tour.

Due to a slow recovery from “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” Celine Dion has been forced to cancel the remaining shows on the North American leg of her “Courage” world tour.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old singer broke the heartbreaking news on her website, announcing that all of her previously rescheduled shows from March 9 to April 22 (16 concerts in total) have been canceled.

Before the pandemic shut down the world in March 2020, Dion had already performed 52 shows on the tour.

Dion had hoped to get back on track now that things were slowly but steadily opening up, but her recovery has been slow.

On her website and Instagram, the singer of “My Heart Will Go On” discussed the cancellations.

“I was hoping to be good to go by now,” she said, “but I guess I’ll just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors have prescribed.”

“Because our shows require a lot of planning and preparation, we must make decisions today that will have an impact on our plans two months from now.”

Céline Dion (@celinedion) shared a post.

“I can’t wait to be back on stage again,” she continued, “and I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media.”

It means the world to me to feel your love and support.”

The European leg, which begins on May 25 in Birmingham, England, is still on schedule.

The cancellations come less than three months after Dion had to postpone her performances at the new Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms.”

Dior said at the time that the postponed concerts had left her “heartbroken,” but that she was focused on getting better.

“I’m particularly sorry for disappointing all of the fans who have made plans to visit Las Vegas,” she said in October.

“Now I have to concentrate on getting better… I want to get through this as quickly as possible.”

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Céline Dion (@celinedion) shared a photo on Instagram.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Céline Dion (@celinedion) shared a post.

Celine Dion Cancels Remaining Shows of North American Leg of World Tour Due to Slow Recovery From Spasms