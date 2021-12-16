Due to bacterial contamination, a new critical meat recall affects 10,000 pounds of product.

Because of bacterial contamination, a new critical meat recall affects 10,000 pounds of product.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture recently issued a massive recall on meat products that consumers should be aware of.

It refers to Smithfield ready-to-eat pepperoni that could be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, a bacterial pathogen.

This recall affects nearly 11,000 pounds of pepperoni and joins a long list of recent meat recalls in the United States.

On Tuesday, Smithfield issued an official recall for 10,990 pounds of ready-to-eat pepperoni products across the United States.

The 8-ounce shrink-wrapped packages of unsliced pepperoni labeled “Margherita PEPPERONI” that were packaged on June 17, 2021, are included in the recall.

The recalled meat’s lot code is P1931C, and the package’s “use by date” is 12-14-21.

The USDA mark of inspection should also include the establishment number “EST 19” on the packages.

Experts are advising Americans to check their refrigerators and pantries, as well as inform their friends, relatives, and neighbors.

The Department of Defense discovered the potential contamination during a routine test.

It alerted the Food Safety and Inspection Service, which then alerted Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp.

Consumers with questions should call 844-342-2596, the company’s toll-free hotline.

The USDA can also be contacted via live chat, email at [email protected], or phone at 1-800-MPHotline.

Bacillus cereus is a bacterium that can be found in soil, vegetables, and uncooked and cooked foods.

When ingested, it can cause diarrhea, vomiting, and other GI problems.

People with weakened immune systems, according to the FSIS, are especially vulnerable.

After consuming infected products, symptoms can appear within hours.

So far, no adverse reactions or known cases of Bacillus cereus infection have been linked to the Smithfield recall.

Consumers who believe they have been affected should contact their healthcare provider first while the recall is being carried out, according to the company.

Antibiotics and “vigorous rehydration” are typically used to treat Bacillus cereus infections, according to the FSIS.

This recall follows a much larger one by Alexander andamp; Hornung.

The company recalled nearly a quarter-million pounds of pork meat earlier this month due to the possibility of Listeria contamination.

This week, the recall was expanded to include over 2.3 million pounds of pork, with consumers being advised to check their refrigerators and freezers.

Visit the USDA’s website for more information on these and other recalls.

