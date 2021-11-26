Due to cancer treatment, Jim Ross has left AEW Dynamite.

Jim Ross, an AEW Dynamite commentator, will undergo radiation treatments for his skin cancer diagnosis, which he revealed on social media.

Starting this Monday, he’ll be undergoing a total of 22 radiation treatments, and as a result, he’ll be taking a break from his AEW Dynamite commentary duties for a while.

He stated that he intends to return to the announce desk for the show in Jacksonville on December 29th, and that Tony Khan is fully supportive.

“Due to my skin cancer treatment, which will include 22 radiation treatments beginning Monday,” Ross wrote, “I will hopefully return to the announce desk in Jacksonville on December 29.”

@TonyKhan has been a godsend in terms of supporting my strategy.

Thank you so much for your help.”

Ross gave an update on his diagnosis in a previous episode of Grillin’ JR, which can be found below.

“I despise having to deal with skin cancer.”

“I’m not fond of dealing with that either,” Ross added (ht Fightful).

“But that’s the hand I’ve been dealt, and the only thing I can do now is get healthy and go through all the procedures that will allow me to do so.”

“I know on November 22nd, I’m having — the doctor found two more spots on my back that he’s going to cut out in one appointment, and then earlier that day, I’ll have gone to my cancer doctor and had to build a boot for me to do the radiation accurately, which I’m all for,” Ross said.

“There are two distinct processes here.

My back is one of them.

There are two spots on my back that I didn’t realize I had, one on my ankle and the other on my back.

Surprisingly, one of my ankles is healing very well.

It’s almost as if you can still see that there’s a problem, but it’s not as obscene or gruesome as it was in that photo, which I regret doing.

I did, however.

I am a firm believer in giving back to my audience.

“To be honest with you, maybe to a fault degree,” Ross admitted.

