Due to COVID, Cardi B’s dolls will not be released after manufacturing.

Just days before Christmas, Cardi B has some bad news for her die-hard fans.

After manufacturing and shipping delays caused by COVID-19, the release of her limited edition doll has been canceled.

After numerous delays and Cardi’s concerns that the dolls wouldn’t meet her high-quality standards, a rep for the GRAMMY-winning rapper told TMZ that the dolls will not be released.

Cardi B (@iamcardib) shared a post on Instagram.

The “I Like It” rapper teamed up with the fashion doll brand Real Women Are earlier this year.

Cardi B announced the fashion line’s pre-orders on Instagram in March, with dolls priced at (dollar)35 each.

“BARDI GANG!! I’m dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me,” she wrote in the caption to her Instagram post.

My own creation.

My own creation.

Thank you so much, @officialrealwomenare,” she says.

Customers who bought the doll flooded the fashion doll brand’s Instagram account after shipping deadlines were missed, prompting refund requests, according to TMZ.

Cardi asked the fashion doll brand to refund all pre-sale purchases, according to the outlet, and the fashion doll brand complied.

Cardi B (@iamcardib) shared a post.

In any case, Cardi is keeping herself occupied these days.

She recently announced that she will be the first creative director in residence at Playboy.

She announced it on Instagram.

“Joining the @playboy family is a dream, and I know ya’ll are going to love what we put together,” she wrote in part of her caption.

The 29-year-old rapper will also serve as the company’s first creative director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD, the company’s creator-led platform.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Cardi B (@iamcardib) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Cardi B (@iamcardib) retweeted a post.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Cardi B (@iamcardib) shared a post on Instagram.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Cardi B Dolls Won’t Be Released After Manufacturing, Shipping Delays Due to COVID

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)