Due to COVID concerns, the Palm Springs International Film Awards will be canceled.

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced on Monday that its annual Film Awards, which were scheduled for January, would be postponed.

The date of June 6, 2022, has been canceled.

The organization says it will no longer hold the gala, which attracts about 2,500 guests and more than 1,000 staff, “due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff,” according to a statement.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival’s screening portion, however, will take place in January.

7–31 January

Proof of vaccination and the wearing of a mask will be required for those under the age of 17.

The Film Awards will collaborate with Entertainment Tonight to honor this year’s honorees; more information will be released soon.

The Film Awards will be reimbursed to those who purchased tickets, and the event will be held again in 2023.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Palm Springs International Film Awards Cancels Gala Due to COVID Concerns