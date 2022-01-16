Due to ‘Depression and Anxiety,’ Taemin will finish his military service as a ‘Public Service Worker.’

Due to ‘Depression and Anxiety,’ Taemin will leave the military and work as a public servant.

Taemin is a member of the K-pop groups SHINee and SuperM, as well as a solo artist.

The artist enlisted for his mandatory military service in May of 2021.

On January 1st,

Taemin will complete his military service “as a public service worker,” according to SM Entertainment, due to “symptoms of depression and anxiety.”

SM Entertainment released a statement about Taemin after his transfer to keep fans informed.

SM Entertainment wrote, according to Soompi, ”

“This is SM Entertainment,” says the announcer.

Taemin was transferred from the military band to supplementary service on January 14.

Taemin continued to receive treatment and therapy even while serving because of the symptoms of depression and anxiety he had been experiencing prior to [his enlistment].

However, because his symptoms had recently worsened, the military determined that it was no longer possible for him to continue serving while also receiving treatment, and he was assigned to supplementary service.

As a result, Taemin intends to complete his military service as a public servant.

We apologise for causing you concern with this unexpected news, and we will continue to focus on Taemin’s treatment in the future and do everything we can to help him find stability.

“Thank you very much.”

Men between the ages of 18 and 28 must enlist in the military in South Korea.

With a VLIVE on April 19, 2021, Taemin announced his plans to enlist. The singer told fans his enlistment date was May 31, 2021.

“There’s still a month left, and I didn’t want to waste it by being sad.”

According to Soompi, he said in the VLIVE, “I wanted to tell you with my own words directly.”

“I’ll be doing a Beyond LIVE [concert]on May 2,” the singer continued.

In the second or third week of May, I’ll release my solo album.

The album’s release date has yet to be determined, but I will be able to give one final outstanding performance and musical performance.”

K-pop fans expressed their support for Taemin after SM Entertainment released a statement about his mental health and assignment transfer.

“Taemin is such a pity.

For him, this is a heartbreaking situation.

I, for one,

