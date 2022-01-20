Due to financial constraints, cash-strapped Britons are canceling vacation plans, according to a new study.

According to MoneySuperMarket research, more than a third of people will not spend money on a foreign trip or a staycation break in 2022.

The study, which looks at major spending plans for 2022 and how people plan to fund them, finds that 62 percent will choose either a vacation abroad (37 percent) or a staycation (25 percent), with over 38 percent saying they will not spend any money on a vacation.

Staycations will cost £1,127 on average, while foreign vacations will cost £2,442.

Traveling abroad will cost the most in the North West (£3,156) and the least in Northern Ireland (£1,537).

Only 11% intend to spend more than £5,000 on an overseas vacation this year.

Nearly a third (32%) of those polled said they will spend money on home renovations and DIY projects, with the average outlay being £2,899.

Almost a quarter (23%) plan to purchase furniture, with an average cost of £1,317 expected.

The automotive industry’s supply problems aren’t deterring 17% of Britons from purchasing a new car or motorcycle.

Drivers in the East Midlands expect to spend the most (£9,501), while those in Northern Ireland expect to spend the least (£3,733).

Debit cards (44%) and cash payments (42%) will be the most popular ways of financing large purchases, with loans (12%) and buy-now-pay-later options also proving popular with one-in-ten shoppers.

MoneySuperMarket, however, is encouraging consumers to be more savvy and avoid paying interest, as credit cards are the third most popular method of payment (40%).

“The cost of living is a growing concern,” said Jo Thornhill, a money expert at MoneySuperMarket. “While some plan to cut back on non-essential outgoings like holidays, most aren’t deferring major purchases until 2022.”

