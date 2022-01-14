Due to his stand-up comedy, Bob Saget ‘did not make a fortune’ from his Full House role and ‘lost out on lucrative deals.’

A source exclusively told The Sun that BOB Saget “did not make a fortune” from his Full House fame.

According to a source with long-standing ties to Bob’s business team, unlike other sitcom hitmakers of the 1990s, Bob was never given ownership stakes in the Full House franchise that made him famous.

His notoriously R-rated standup act also kept him from becoming a corporate pitchman, as he died suddenly on January 9 in Florida of a suspected heart attack or stroke.

It meant he missed out on lucrative commercial deals with American Express, which Jerry Seinfeld and Tina Fey had signed.

Other jobs, such as hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos for years and playing narrator Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, paid well but did not result in long-term ownership.

“People assume Bob made a fortune on Full House,” a source told the Sun, “but the original run of that show was one of his first major TV jobs, and he really started from the bottom in terms of salary.”

“The value of Full House was that it established him as a household name and led to more work.”

“By itself, it didn’t make him obscenely wealthy.

He had to work in other places as well.

“Unlike Jerry Seinfeld, Tim Allen, or the Friends cast, Bob was handsomely compensated for Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, but he never had points [ownership share]on his biggest 1990s hits.”

“In the 2000s, he was a hired hand on those shows, as well as on How I Met Your Mother, and he was fine with it.”

For the most up-to-date news and information, visit our Bob Saget live blog…

From 1987 to 1995, Bob co-starred as widower Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom with John Stamos and the Olsen twins Mary-Kate and Ashley, and was instrumental in the show’s global success.

Between 1990 and 1996, he was the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, and in 2005, he joined How I Met Your Mother as a voiceover narrator.

He later played Danny Tanner again in the Netflix sequel Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.

Despite returning to the role of Danny Tanner, the source claims that “he was always more comfortable as a standup making a few thousand a night than selling and packaging TV series.”

“Producing TV shows was not his full-time job,” the insider explained.

“His life’s work for him was to tell dirty stories…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.