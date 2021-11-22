Due to injury, AEW’s Kenny Omega has been forced to relinquish his AAA Mega Championship.

Since Kenny Omega lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear, rumors have circulated about how injured “The Cleaner” has been.

Omega is expected to undergo surgery for an injured shoulder and knee, as well as an abdominal hernia, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Omega announced on last week’s AEW Dynamite that he would be taking a break from AEW programming while he recovers, and it was confirmed on Monday that he would be relinquishing the AAA Mega Championship to the AAA Lucha Libre promotion.

Omega, who had held the title for 765 days, was set to face Hijo del Vikingo at Triplemania Regia II on Dec.

When the news broke, AAA’s Konnan said to Sports Illustrated, “Kenny has been an incredible champion.”

“When he gets back, he’ll be first in line for the title.”

Shortly after the news broke, Omega released a promo in which he claimed that AAA was “stealing” the belt from him due to his injury.

He promised to return and defeat whatever “hero” AAA creates in the meantime, set a new record for the longest reign as Mega Champion, and crown himself the greatest luchador of all time.

Here's @KennyOmegamanX's message about his health and the

We'll be announcing the title fight for the new AAA Megacampeon in Monterrey on December 4th very soon.

Prior to Full Gear, Omega spoke to SI about the matchup with Vikingo, saying, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

He brings something unique to the table that no one else has.

When I first started doing AAA and saw Vikingo wrestle in person, it reminded me of the first time I saw (Kota) Ibushi and (Will) Ospreay.

Omega’s reign with the gold lasted more than two years, but he didn’t have as many defenses as he did with the AEW or Impact World Championships earlier this year.

He won the title by defeating Rey Fenix in October 2019 and went on to fight for the title against Jack Evans, Dragon Lee, Sammy Guevara, Laredo Kid, and Andrade El Idolo.

As more information about Omega’s situation becomes available, we’ll post it here.

