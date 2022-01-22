Due to local sensitivity over the death of a girl, Banksy’s inflatable artwork in Norfolk will be moved.

Due to local sensitivity over a girl’s death, Banksy’s inflatable artwork in Norfolk will be relocated.

After Ava-May Littleboy died in 2018 when an inflatable trampoline burst at Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth council will begin moving the mural next week.

A Banksy mural depicting two children being thrown into the air on an inflatable dinghy will be relocated away from the beach where a three-year-old girl was killed.

In July 2018, Ava-May Littleboy died when an inflatable trampoline exploded in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk.

The mural is scheduled to be removed starting next week.

In August 2021, Banksy created A Great British Spraycation, a series of works in Norfolk and Suffolk.

One of them was Gorleston Yacht Pond’s dinghy painting, which depicted a man swigging from a bottle while pumping his foot and looking the other way as two children are propelled into the air on an inflatable.

The piece will be removed from its current location and displayed at a nearby museum, according to Great Yarmouth Borough Council. It was previously covered due to local sensitivities.

It will be on display in the town’s Time and Tide Museum’s reception area and will be free to view.

It will be on temporary display this spring.

“We thank Banksy for all of the wonderful artwork he has given the borough,” said council leader Carl Smith.

“While much of his work is tailored to a specific location, he would not have been aware of the circumstances in this case.”

“We worked with the family involved, and they agreed that finding a new, less sensitive location for the work was the best option.”

The council is still looking into options for a permanent home for the mural so that it can remain on public display in the area.