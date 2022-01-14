Due to mishandlings during the finale, Janelle Casanave says she may not return to ‘The Challenge.’

Because of mishandlings during the finale, Janelle Casanave says she may not return to ‘The Challenge.’

[WARNING: THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS 2 FINALE SPOILERS ARE ABOVE.]

Janelle Casanave, the Challenge champion, returned for All Stars 2 after not competing since 2008.

Despite finishing second, the Real World star admitted she may not return.

Janelle Casanave, the winner of The Inferno 3, returned for The Challenge: All Stars 2 after a decade away, hoping to win for the second time.

She hurt her back jumping into the water during a challenge while paired up with four-time champion Darrell Taylor.

However, as one of the strongest teams left, they were forced to withdraw just before the finals.

During the after show for ‘The Challenge 37,’ Darrell Taylor and Emy Alupei got into a heated argument.

They clawed their way back into contention for the grand prize, but ultimately came in second place.

Janelle responded to a fan who asked if she would return for a second season on her Instagram Story after the finale.

Due to production mishandlings near the end that “never sat right with me,” she admitted she isn’t “sure.”

While the runner-up stated that she enjoys the game and “respects” the producers who put it all together, she couldn’t help but be disappointed when the lockbox containing the winning money refused to open despite the fact that she had the correct combination.

As a result, The Inferno 3 believes she will never “put herself in that situation again.”

Janelle explained to a follower who wondered if not winning “bummed” her out that believing she got the math problem wrong for the past few months irritated her even more.

The runner-up, on the other hand, realized she had solved the equation correctly and had followed the instructions to open the safe after watching it back.

She also stated that she is still perplexed as to why their lockbox did not open.

Janelle concluded her questions and answers by stating that she has accepted the results and is still “grateful” for the opportunity to compete this season.

The Real World star said she enjoyed reuniting with her former co-stars after her last appearance in 2008.

She acknowledged those who believe it was “rigged,” saying…

