Due to New Year’s Eve, has ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ been pre-empted?

If you’re a fan of The Bold and the Beautiful, you’re probably aware that the show is occasionally pre-empted.

Unfortunately, this week could be one of those times.

For everyone — including the networks — the end of the year is a special time of year.

As a result, The Bold and the Beautiful may be one of the pre-empted shows this week.

The Bold and the Beautiful was last pre-empted on February 9, 2021.

The popular soap opera was canceled at the time because Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial was underway.

As a result, the soap opera didn’t air a new episode that day, instead airing a repeat of The Young and the Restless.

While fans were disappointed, this isn’t the first time a soap opera has been pre-empted: Days of Our Lives was pre-empted for the Olympics, and General Hospital is pre-empted for the holidays on a regular basis.

According to Soaps.com, The Bold and the Beautiful’s December 24 episode was a brand-new episode.

You can also watch the first-run episode on the Paramount Plus app if you missed it when it aired.

On Christmas Eve, fans of the show who enjoy high drama were treated to a special episode.

Ridge hosted a Christmas party at his house in that episode, where he talked about “family” and gave a touching speech about it.” Hope spent Christmas alone with Deacon before joining Liam and the kids at Eric’s.

Eric leads Quinn, Brooke, Carter, Zende, Paris, Hope, and Liam in singing a traditional Christmas carol around the piano.

Fans of the show will, however, have a different experience on New Year’s Eve.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful will be disappointed to learn that there will be no new episodes on December 31.

This is due to CBS’s coverage of the Sun Bowl.

