Is ‘General Hospital’ pre-empted because of New Year’s Eve?

﻿Because of New Year’s Eve, is ‘General Hospital’ pre-empted?

If you’re a fan of General Hospital, you’re probably aware that the show gets pre-empted from time to time.

Unfortunately, this week could be one of those times.

Everyone — including the networks — looks forward to the end of the year.

As a result, General Hospital may be one of the pre-empted shows this week.

Fans of General Hospital were only able to watch new episodes of the show for three days during the week of November 21.

The show’s Thursday episode was pre-empted due to the Thanksgiving holiday, and the Friday episode was a repeat.

However, a lot of drama had to be crammed into three days.

Valentin had discovered the truth about Brook Lynn that week.

(And, yes, that means he knows the truth about the baby!) He was furious.

“Every corner still holds danger.” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comcJKntJijJD

Fans of General Hospital were also unable to watch a new episode of the show on Christmas Eve.

For four days that week, the show only aired new episodes.

The Christmas Eve episode was a rerun of the episode from February 23, 2021.

According to Soaps.com, Anna contacted Peter and Maxie contacted Nina on that day to offer support.

It will be strange to watch some old episodes of the show, especially since we know how the plot develops from there.

On New Year’s Eve, however, the show will be pre-empted as well.

New episodes of General Hospital are set to premiere on December 27, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

There’ll be plenty of drama to go around — and catch up on — at that time.

Nina’s fraud case will take a “shocking turn” when Sonny decides to testify on her behalf, according to the outlet.

Finally, according to the spoilers, Sonny’s testimony will result in the case against her being dismissed.

But the drama won’t end there — she’ll still have to deal with Carly’s rage.

GHpic.twitter.comoq0zFW6j54 “… is this hot enough for you?”

“The evaluation of Leo Falconeri (Easton Rocket Sweda) will be…

