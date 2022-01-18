Due to ongoing health concerns, Céline Dion has canceled the North American leg of her Courage World Tour.

Due to ongoing health issues, Céline Dion had to postpone the North American leg of her Courage World Tour.

For her soaring vocals and timeless songs, Céline Dion is loved by millions of people all over the world.

Many fans will have the opportunity to see the Grammy winner on tour or in Las Vegas.

Her most recent world tour, however, has recently been hampered.

Dion’s health has been an issue in recent years as she tries to reclaim her place in the spotlight.

She was set to open Céline, her third Las Vegas residency, in 2021.

Dion had to postpone the show’s debut until 2022 due to severe and persistent muscle spasms.

Dion wrote on Instagram in October 2021, “I’m heartbroken by this.”

“For the past eight months, my team and I have been working on our new show, and not being able to open in November devastates me beyond words.”

My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working nonstop to complete this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre, which is absolutely stunning.

I’m so sorry for disappointing them, and especially for disappointing all the fans who have made plans to visit Las Vegas.”

“Now I just have to concentrate on getting better,” she said.

“I’m trying to get through this as quickly as possible.”

Her Courage World Tour has been hampered by Dion’s health problems.

In support of her album Courage, she went on tour for the first time in more than a decade in 2019.

The tour was put on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but she was planning to resume it in early 2022.

However, Dion announced on Instagram that she had canceled all of her North American tour dates, which were set to begin on March 9 in Denver and end on April 22 in Washington, DC.

“I was hoping to be good to go by now,” she lamented, “but I guess I’ll just have to be more patient and stick to the regimen that my doctors have prescribed.”

“Our shows require a lot of planning and preparation, so we have to make decisions today that will have an impact on our plans two months from now.”

I, as well as the rest of us, will be overjoyed to regain our health…

