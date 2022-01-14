Due to ‘Overrated’ Johnny Depp, ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox passed on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’

Due to ‘Overrated’ Johnny Depp, ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox turned down a role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’

He was not cut out for a life as a pirate.

Brian Cox turned down a role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise because he didn’t want to work with Johnny Depp before landing his award-winning role on Succession.

In a passage from his upcoming memoir, Pulling a Rabbit Out of a Hat, the 75-year-old actor revealed that he was offered the part of the governor in the first Pirates film, which went to Jonathan Pryce.

“It would have been a money-spinner, but it was the most thankless part in that film, plus I would have ended up doing it for film after film and missed out on all the other nice things I’ve done,” Cox said in a GQ interview.

There was one more reason for Cox’s decision to pass on the franchise: his would-be co-star, Johnny Depp, 58.

“Another thing with [Pirates of the Caribbean] is that it’s very much a ‘Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow’ show,” he wrote, “and Depp, personable though he is, is so overblown, so overrated.”

Depp portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in five films, starting with The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003 and ending with Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017.

Though the studio announced plans to recast the role with a younger actor, many fans have petitioned for Depp to return as Jack Sparrow in the future.

The HBO star has never been one to keep his feelings about his co-stars to himself.

Cox even expressed his displeasure with costar Jeremy Strong’s intense method acting in December 2021.

“Jeremy’s work always produces fantastic results.

All I’m concerned about is what he does to himself.

“I’m concerned about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare,” Cox said in a viral article about his on-screen son’s preparation process.

Cox later clarified his remarks about Strong, 42, saying that he doesn’t want to see the younger actor burn out.

During an appearance, Cox said, “The thing about Jeremy’s approach is that it works in terms of what comes out the other end.”

