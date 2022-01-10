Due to previous controversy, actor Kim Seon-ho is said to be concentrating solely on the project “Sad Tropics” in 2022.

Due to previous controversy, actor Kim Seon-ho is said to be focusing solely on the project “Sad Tropics” in 2022.

In 2021, South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho was embroiled in a controversy that threatened his career.

After a public online post, the star of the Korean dramaHometown Cha-Cha-Cha faced backlash over an abortion scandal with an ex-girlfriend.

After the story went viral, Kim was dropped from most of his upcoming TV shows and projects.

According to sources, following the scandal, the actor will concentrate solely on Sad Tropics in 2022.

According to Soompi, on October 18, 2021, an anonymous woman posted on the internet about her previous relationship with the well-known actor.

Her post detailed how she became pregnant but was forced to abort by the actor.

Despite promising to marry her, he later dumped her.

While the actor’s name was never mentioned in the post, netizens assumed it was actor Kim Seon-ho.

Kim later issued an apology letter regarding the rumors and scandal, according to Soompi.

Following the publication of text messages by Dispatch, the ex-couple clarified the contentious events as a mutual agreement, and the woman also apologized.

However, the post had already harmed Kim’s career.

The actor was dropped from a number of endorsement deals, as well as his role on the fourth season of the variety show 2 Days and 1 Night.

Kim was reportedly recast in two films, 2 O’Clock Date and Dog Days, according to Soompi.

Despite the scandal’s gravity, fans rallied around the actor and praised his work in Korean dramas and films.

Fans began a petition to have him reinstated in Season 4 of 2 Days and 1 Night.

Despite his removal from his projects, the actor was set to star in the film Sad Tropics.

His involvement was also in jeopardy after the abortion scandal.

“After much deliberation, the producers of ‘Sad Tropics’ have decided to film the movie this year with actor Kim Seon Ho,” the production company NEW confirmed to Soompi.

The fallout from the scandal took its toll on Kim.

According to inside sources, Kim will focus solely on Sad Tropics in 2022, according to AllKpop.

He will not accept any offers to appear in or star in new work.

“Insiders claim that the actor is currently rejecting offers for various acting roles and endorsement model deals,…

