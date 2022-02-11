Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Avril Lavigne has made the ‘difficult decision’ to postpone her European tour.

Originally, Avril Lavigne was scheduled to tour the United Kingdom and Europe in early 2022.

The singer has decided to postpone his European tour until 2023 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On social media, Lavigne informed fans of the tour’s cancellation.

On February 1st,

7, Avril Lavigne announced on Instagram that her Love Sux Tour has been postponed until 2023.

Lavigne called the news “unfortunate” in a statement.

In an Instagram post, Lavigne wrote, “To my fans in Europe and the United Kingdom, I have some unfortunate news to share with you all about my UK and European dates.”

“I’m going to have to postpone this tour until 2023,” says the artist.

“There are a series of travel and venue restrictions from country to country that have made the tour impossible to happen,” the statement continues.

While Lavigne’s Love Sux Tour will not take place in the UK or Europe as planned, the singer assured fans that the tour will take place in 2023.

“It’s not an easy decision,” Lavigne wrote in the statement, “but it’s one that will help ensure that we are able to play every single date of the tour, put on the best show possible at full capacity, and operate in a safe environment.”

“Having to do this breaks my heart, but I know it will be well worth the wait.”

Lavigne concluded the statement by stating that tickets for the tour that have already been purchased will remain “valid” in the future.

“The tour will now take place in April and May of 2023.”

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates.

“All the latest information can be found at www.avrillavigne.com,” the singer concluded.

Lavigne’s Love Sux Tour will go on as planned in Canada.

The Canadian leg of the tour will take place over 15 dates from May 2022 to May 2023.

The Love Sux Tour’s European dates have been rescheduled as follows:

The Love Sux Tour will promote Avril Lavigne’s new album…

