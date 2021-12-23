Due to the ‘royal privilege’ rule, Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis receive their Christmas gifts before their cousins.

Because of the ‘royal privilege’ rule, Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis receive their Christmas gifts before their cousins.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all follow a German family tradition.

On Christmas Eve, they open all of their presents here, while the majority of families wait until the next day.

“The royals are of German descent, so they weave German traditions into their celebrations,” former royal chef Darren McGrady said.

“They open gifts on Christmas Eve after afternoon tea, as is customary in Germany.”

Their Middleton cousins, on the other hand, will have to wait until a later date because their family does not have a royal tradition.

Kate and Wills save a few gifts for the kids on Christmas Day to keep the excitement going until the big day.

Kate revealed in 2018 that George and Charlotte had been “up early” opening gifts.

George, according to Prince William, always tries to get his hands on his gifts ahead of time.

“He said they were all really excited about it and that George is already opening his presents,” the future King told Kiss FM’s AJ King in 2016.

“He found it amusing.”

That’s what children, even princes, are for!”

It appears that the desire to open presents ahead of time has been passed down from generation to generation, as Princess Diana confessed to doing so.

“I rushed home to open your Christmas present, which I thought was quite good considering the 25th is actually two weeks away!!,” Diana wrote in a letter to a friend in December 1985.

“I couldn’t help myself; a parcel of any shape or form has never been safe with me, and I’m afraid William has picked up this dreadful habit from his mother, because I find wrapping paper undone in the most unusual places!”

