Due to ‘Unexpected Health Issues,’ Artem Chigvintsev has announced his departure from the ‘DWTS’ tour.

Following some “unexpected health issues,” Artem Chigvintsev has decided to leave the Dancing With the Stars tour.

The DWTS pro announced his departure from the tour on Instagram on Thursday, with the goal of recovering and rejoining the cast and crew “as soon as possible.”

Artem began by saying, “Hello, DWTS family.”

“I’ve had a great time on tour so far, but due to some unexpected health issues, I’ll have to take a break from it for a while.”

“My goal is to get back on the road as soon as possible,” he continued, “and I appreciate your patience and understanding.”

Artem, I’ll see you soon.”

Artem’s post received a lot of love from his DWTS family, as well as his fiancée, Nikki Bella, who commented with a red heart emoji.

According to an ET source, the tour is going on as planned, and Artem will be back “in the very near future.”

“The DWTS: Live! Tour is continuing as planned with our amazing cast of professionals — we wish Artem a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the show in the very near future,” the tour’s rep said.

At rehearsals for The DWTS: Live! Tour last month, ET spoke with Artem and his former partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won season 29 of the dance competition series.

Kaitlyn stated, “Feels right.”

“We’re back in the game,” Artem said.

However, getting back into the swing of things had not been easy.

“I’ve learned that it’s not like riding a bike,” Kaitlyn explained before receiving some applause from her partner.

“She’ll be back soon,” Artem confirmed.

While Artem is fresh off the most recent season of DWTS, Kaitlyn told ET that she was thrilled to get the call to join the tour.

