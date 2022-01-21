Due to ‘Unexpected Health Issues,’ Artem Chigvintsev has withdrawn from the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tour. He plans to return at a later date.

Due to ‘Unexpected Health Issues,’ Artem Chigvintsev has withdrawn from the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ tour, with plans to rejoin at a later date.

Last chance to see the show.

Artem Chigvintsev announced on Thursday, January 20, that he will be retiring from the Dancing With the Stars tour due to health concerns.

“Hello DWTS family – My time on tour thus far has been fantastic – unfortunately, due to some unexpected health issues, I will be stepping away from tour for a while,” she said.

In an Instagram statement, the 39-year-old ballroom dancer wrote.

“My goal is to get back to my cast and crew on this incredible tour as soon as possible.”

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the Russian native continued.

“I’ll be in touch soon.”

Daniella Karagach, who commented, “Wishing you a fast recovery,” expressed her support for Chigvintsev.

‘

“Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery,” Gleb Savchenko replied, while Alan Bersten wrote, “Love you brother.

“Recover quickly.”

Carrie Ann Inaba, the Burn the Floor alum’s ex, even wished him well, writing, “I hope you feel better soon Artem.”

At the time, no specifics about the So You Think You Can Dance alum’s health scare were revealed.

The official DWTS tour Instagram account praised the hard work of swings and understudies who stepped up on short notice shortly before Chigvintsev made his announcement.

The caption reads, “Swing Appreciation Post.”

“If you’ve seen any of our shows so far, you’ve probably seen one or both of our amazing swings @alexis_warr and @kikinyemchek absolutely CRUSH IT on stage.”

Alexis and Kiki, as swings, are in charge of covering ALL of the female and male tracks, respectively, and are ready to perform at any time.”

“The talent, work ethic, courage, and dedication required to do what they do EVERY single night—especially in these unpredictable circumstances where dancers must call out at the last minute—is extremely admirable,” the post concluded.

“Assist us in expressing our admiration for these superstars!”

In 2014, the season 29 DWTS champion debuted as a pro on ABC’s dance competition show, and was paired with Lea Thompson.

Since his debut on DWTS, where he competed with now-fiancée Nikki Bella, he has appeared in nine seasons.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Artem Chigvintsev Steps Away From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Amid ‘Unexpected Health Issues,’ Plans to Rejoin at Later Date