Due to weather conditions, Michael Strahan’s Blue Origin flight to space has been postponed.

Due to weather conditions, Michael Strahan’s Blue Origin flight to space has been delayed.

Michael Strahan was supposed to fly into space with Blue Origin, but the flight was postponed due to bad weather.

According to ESPN, the flight was supposed to take place on Thursday, but the space travel company led by Jeff Bezos announced it had been postponed until Saturday.

In addition to Strahan, the flight will include Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America’s first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying passengers.

Blue Origin’s third manned space mission will take place on this flight.

The first carried Bezos into space, while the second carried none other than William Shatner, the legendary Captain Kirk.

Blue Origin released a video of Shatner addressing the big flight on the eve of the big flight, in which he spoke about how historic this moment is.

“We’re just getting started, but what a start it is.”

“How incredible it is to be a part of that beginning,” he continued. “It appears that there is a lot of interest in this fictional character, Captain Kirk, going into space.”

So let’s go along for the ride.”

I’ll be flying into space on @blueorigin’s (hashtag)NewShepard rocket on December 9th.

[email protected]@[email protected]@SMACpic.twitter.comIdclCqb

“I want to see space, I want to see the Earth, I want to see what we need to do to save Earth,” Shatner told Gayle King on CBS Mornings before the launch.

Shatner will be joined by microbiologist Glen de Vries and Chris Boshuizen, the founder of Earth-observation company Planet Labs, on the 10-minute flight.

“I’m very excited,” Shatner continued to King.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do my whole life.”

“I think we’ll look back on this date 50 years from now and say, wow, this was a special time in history, just like the Wright brothers when people first started flying passenger planes,” he said.

It’s an incredible honor to be a part of history, and…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Michael Strahan’s Blue Origin Flight to Space Delayed Due to Weather Conditions