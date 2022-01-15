Duggar Family Sisters Could Reach An Out-of-Court Settlement With Cops

Sisters of the Duggar family may settle their lawsuit against the cops out of court, according to the latest news from the Duggar family.

The trial of Josh Duggar exposed a lot of negative Duggar news in the media, as well as his previous scandals.

Josh allegedly molested a number of young girls, according to police records leaked to the media in 2015.

Several of his sisters were also directly impacted.

The sisters of the Duggar family are now suing the police and the media for the information leak, but they may settle out of court.

TLC had canceled 19 Kids and Counting due to a Josh Duggar scandal before the Duggars lost Counting On.

Josh admitted to molesting young girls in the early 2000s, according to private police records leaked to the press in 2015.

However, the Duggars had no intention of allowing this information to reach the media.

The Duggar sisters, Jessa, Jill, Joy-Anna, and Jana, spoke to the press about how they handled the situation.

They also wished that the information would never be made public.

Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar’s wife, had to deal with the news as well.

She stood by Josh’s side during the 2015 scandal and his 2021 trial.

When the 2015 scandal broke, she said on her family website that she and Josh “worked to save” their marriage.

According to USA Today, the couple wrote, “For nearly two years, we have worked quietly to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family.”

Following Josh Duggar’s trial, a few of the Duggar sisters planned to sue over the leaked information that led to the 2015 scandal.

According to the Sun, Jill and Jessa Duggar filed a lawsuit against the Springdale Police Department in 2017 for invasion of privacy.

Jinger and Joy-Anna are also said to be suing.

While it appeared that the Duggar women intended to go to court, The Sun reports that the case has been settled.

According to reports, the Duggar sisters are “in talks to settle out of court” with the cops.

This may be preferable for the Duggar sisters, as Josh’s trial is likely to have brought them a lot of unwanted and negative attention.

Jana Duggar’s child endangerment charge was also recently settled out of court.

Jana was fined (dollar)880 after pleading guilty, according to People…

