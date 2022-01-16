Duggar Family Sisters Seek Money in April 2022 Court Case for a “Life Care Plan” Including “Therapeutic Intervention”

Throughout November and December 2021, Josh Duggar’s trial dominated Duggar news.

The Duggar sisters are now the focus of attention.

Following the publication of private records from 2015, several sisters filed a lawsuit.

The sisters now want “therapeutic intervention” and a “life care plan” for what happened, according to sources.

In 2021, Josh Duggar’s trial thrust the Duggar family into the spotlight.

Josh made headlines in 2015, prior to 2021.

Josh was arrested in the early 2000s for allegedly molesting a number of young girls, including some of his sisters, according to the media in 2015.

Following that, the report was leaked to the media.

Later, the Duggar sisters who were directly impacted spoke out about it.

The sisters are now seeking retaliation for the leak.

Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar sued the city of Springdale in 2017, according to The Sun.

They also sued In Touch magazine’s owner and others involved in the scandal.

The release of the records, according to the sisters, caused them “extreme mental anguish and emotional distress.”

The case will go to trial in April 2022.

More information about the lawsuit can be found in recent Duggar news.

According to The Sun, the Duggar sisters’ attorney told the judge that the sisters would not “seek any damages for lost wages, lost past earnings, or lost future earnings,” but instead would fight for a “life care plan” that would cover the costs of “therapeutic intervention.”

“We want a life care plan that includes the cost of therapeutic intervention in these four women’s lives over time to address the emotional issues that have arisen as a result of this nationwide disclosure because they are public figures,” the attorney told the judge.

The Duggar sisters’ case appears to be influenced by Josh Duggar’s trial.

“If there is a trial, Josh’s conviction may result in the damages being reduced,” a source told The Sun.

While the Duggar family gathered for a large Christmas gathering, Josh's wife Anna was noticeably absent because he is still in jail awaiting sentencing.

Where is Josh Duggar now, with everything going on with the Duggar sisters? After Josh’s trial and guilty verdict, he went straight to the Washington County jail to serve his sentence in solitary confinement…

