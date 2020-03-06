Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share Instagram post celebrating their successful tour of Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delighted fans by sharing a snap of their romantic moment on top of an Irish clifftop that was first captured by a royal photographer from behind.

Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, were snapped standing with their arms around each other as they took in the views on the Howth Cliff Walk, on the Howth peninsula near Dublin, yesterday.

The original photo, which only shows the couple’s backs, was met with praise by royal supporters after it was circulated on social media.

Today it was matched with the photo from the front, which shows Kate beaming at her husband as he smiles at the camera.

It was shared on Instagram as part of a post celebrating their successful royal tour.

The couple also shared a selection of the sweet handmade cards they had received from youngsters on the three-day tour.

In a mark of respect for Ireland’s culture, the caption was written in both Irish and English.

It reads: Go raibh míle maith agaibh, a chairde go léir in Éirinn. Thank you to all the wonderful people we met in Ireland!

‘Swipe to see a sample of some of the lovely letters we received during #RoyalVisitIreland thank you to everyone that took the time to write to The Duke and Duchess.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first official visit to Ireland this week, taking in stops in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway.

At each stop the couple were met with excited crowds and had a chance to speak to well-wishers.

The start of their final day yesterday was delayed after bad weather affected their travel, with their arrival in Galway put back after fog in the Dublin area caused problems with their helicopter departure.

After visiting the Tribeton restaurant, the couple later went to Tig Coili, a family-owned, traditional Irish pub in Galway city centre, where they met local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and its people.

They brought the tour to a close yesterday by trying out traditional Gaelic sports, with Kate gasping as she whacked a hurling ball into the sky.