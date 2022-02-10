Duke Is Completely ‘Unrecognizable’ From the Man She Knew Just a Few Years Ago, According to Prince Harry’s Biographer.

In the last few years, Prince Harry’s life has undergone many significant changes.

He married Meghan Markle in 2018.

They had a child together the following year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned as senior royals in 2020 before relocating to California and welcoming their second child.

Now, an author who spent a lot of time with Harry while writing his biography in 2018 says she noticed significant changes in him, from “charismatic and intuitive” to “bitter, angry, and hard done by.”

Levin, the author of Harry: Conversations with the Prince, spoke with Harry about a variety of topics.

The duke opened up about everything from his time in the army and his desire to leave the royal family to how it was Prince William, not Meghan, who persuaded him to go to therapy.

But a lot has happened since Harry left his royal role, and Levin claims that the man she met and spent time with is nothing like the man who publicly criticized his father and other members of his family.

The biographer told GB News that the Prince Harry she knew back then and the one she knows now are two different people.

“It’s impossible to tell who he is.

“I spent over a year with Prince Harry: he was charismatic, intuitive like his mother, brilliant with people who had been physically or mentally amazed, and very funny,” she explained (via Express).

“He had the occasional dark cloud over him, and you could tell he was having difficulties in his life, but he was fantastic, and I loved every minute I spent with him.”

“Now he is bitter, angry, and feels hard done by,” she continued, “which is astonishing for someone who lives in a million-pound house with 16 toilets.”

And he feels compelled to seek vengeance; this is the real world, and it is what is so terrible.

He wants vengeance on the royal family for how he and his mother have been treated.”

Following what she described as a “very moving conversation” about Prince Charles, Levin also noted how Harry’s feelings toward his father have shifted significantly.

“I remember when Prince Harry was the guest editor on…,” Levin said.

