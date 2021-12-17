Duncan James is a Hollyoaks actor and former Blue singer.

Duncan James rose to fame as a member of the boy band Blue in the early 2000s.

Since then, the singer has dabbled in acting, appearing on a number of reality shows.

Duncan James (born April 7, 1978) is a singer, actor, and television presenter best known for being a member of the popular noughties boyband Blue.

When Duncan, Antony Costa, Lee Ryan, and Simon Webbe formed the band in 2001, they had hits like All Rise, Too Close, and One Love.

Before releasing a compilation album later that year, the band announced a hiatus in late 2004.

The lads reformed in 2013 for The Big Reunion TV show and subsequent tour, alongside other popular pop groups from the past, such as Atomic Kitten, Liberty X, and 5ive.

Duncan has amassed a modest fortune as a result of his celebrity.

He is said to be worth around £3 million, with estimates ranging from £1 to £5 million.

This is due in large part to being in Blue and appearing on television.

Duncan joined the Hollyoaks cast in August 2016 and played Ryan Knight, a police officer.

His character was the husband of Hollyoaks regular Amy Barnes, who is the mother of two children by Ste Hay, Leah and Lucas.

Ryan, on the other hand, murdered Amy on their wedding day.

In April 2018, he made a brief return to the Channel 4 soap, before leaving the role behind once more.

Duncan made a name for himself treading the boards in musicals in between his popstar and soapstar careers.

He played Warner Huntington III in Legally Blonde: The Musical and toured the UK as Tick in the drag queen extravaganza Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

He has hosted TV shows such as Soapstar Superstar, Pop City Live, and Entertainment Today on GMTV, proving that he is truly a jack of all trades when it comes to entertainment.

Duncan bravely agreed to strip off for charity on ITV’s Strictly The Real Full Monty in 2021.

Duncan first came out as bisexual in 2010, but by 2012, he had revealed that he was gay.

He revealed his coming out to bandmate Simon Webbe in an interview with OK! Magazine.

Duncan dated Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, a celebrity socialite, and was heartbroken when she died in 2016 at the age of 45.

His ex-girlfriend Claire Grainger gave him a daughter named Tianie Finn.