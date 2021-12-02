‘Dunk and Egg,’ a ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff, has officially found a writer.

‘Dunk and Egg,’ a ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff, has found a writer.

According to reports, screenwriter Steve Conrad has signed on to write and executive produce a Game of Thrones spinoff series for HBO.

An adaptation of Martin’s novella series The Tales of Dunk and Egg is one of the projects in the works, and sources close to the production told Deadline that Conrad has been hired.

Conrad and HBO have so far remained silent on the story.

Conrad is best known for writing movies such as Wonder, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and The Weather Man, as well as creating and writing the Amazon Prime original series Patriot.

The writer is from Florida, and he currently has a stop-motion comedy series called Ultra City Smiths on AMC(plus).

Fans of George RR Martin’s work are already debating whether Conrad is qualified to cover Westeros, particularly the fan-favorite novellas Dunk andamp; Egg.

Also, reaching for something previously thought to be out of reach.

The Pursuit of Happyness, starring Will Smith, was his biggest hit.

Nicholas Cage plays The Weatherman.

Walter Mitty’s Secret Life is a fictionalized account of Walter Mitty’s life.

I’m baffled.

It’s also clear that he’s very sentimental.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg are a series of novellas set 90 years before the events of A Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire in Westeros.

They are told from the point of view of Ser Duncan the Tall, a poor but principled “hedge knight.”

“Dunk” becomes entangled with the ruling Targaryen family in the first novella, “The Hedge Knight,” and ends up taking the young Aegon “Egg” Targaryen as his squire.

In two more novellas, “The Sworn Sword” and “The Mystery Knight,” the two travel Westeros, observing the lives of ordinary people and intervening where they can.

Although the stories are much shorter and simpler than the rest of Martin’s series, fans anticipate that they will have significant implications for the series’ continuity in the future.

Egg is the king who enacts the mysterious “tragedy at Summerhall” later in life, which Martin has said will be an important revelation to the rest of the story, despite his low rank in the order of succession earning him the nickname “Aegon the Unlikely.”

Martin has also stated that he plans to write at least six more novellas in the series, and that he is keeping some secrets about…

