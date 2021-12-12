During a busy ‘SNL’ performance, Billie Eilish is ‘Happier Than Ever.’

In the month of December, Billie Eilish did double duty.

Serving as both the host and musical guest on 12 episodes of Saturday Night Live

While Eilish held her own in the comedic segments, she shone when she took the stage to perform.

The singer opened with a stripped-down, understated performance of her mega-hit “Happier Than Ever,” before ramping things up as the song crescendoed.

With her spot-on vocals, the 19-year-old made the audience sit up and take notice, proving once again why she is one of pop’s biggest stars.

Fans on Twitter praised Eilish’s performance on SNL, praising her singing and for stepping outside of her comfort zone as an actress.

“Through her first three songs, Billie Eilish has turned in two all-time [SNL] musical performances,” one fan tweeted.

“On tonight’s and Bad Guy a few years ago, amazing production design blended with her vocal!”

“She has the audience, as well as myself, in stitches.”

Another Eilish fan tweeted, “This s— is gonna be so fun she looks so happy and excited im so proud of her.”

In 2021, Eilish had a huge year, releasing her second album this summer.

For a string of high-profile interviews and appearances, the young musician seemed to transform herself, revealing blonde hair and dropping her baggy clothes for the album Happier Than Ever.

She also starred in a Disney(plus) musical film around the same time, lending credibility to her SNL appearance.

Along with Timothee Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, Eilish was chosen as one of four co-chairs for the Met Gala.

Eilish is the event’s youngest co-chair in its history.

Vogue issued a statement in May, when it was first reported that Eilish had been chosen as a co-chair.

According to the publication, they chose the singer because her "willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress."

