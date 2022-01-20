During a date night, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari get away from the family drama.

During a date night, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari manage to avoid the family drama.

According to an eyewitness, Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari dined on pizza, French fries, and other dishes at Soho House in Los Angeles.

Living well could be the best form of retaliation.

While Britney Spears’ complicated relationship with younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears continues to make headlines, the singer took a private date night in Los Angeles to get away from the family drama.

January 1st,

Britney Spears dined with fiancé Sam Asghari at Soho House in West Hollywood on January 19.

According to an eyewitness, “Britney arrived with Sam and two bodyguards.”

“Until they sat down at their table for dinner, Britney wore her sunglasses the entire time she walked through Soho House.

She appeared to want to remain unnoticed, and her bodyguards did an excellent job of keeping her hidden.”

Britney “looked very relieved and happy” once she was seated, according to the witness.

“She appeared to be very happy to be out and was smiling a lot,” the eyewitness continued.

“Britney seemed to be having a great time with Sam, and he was making her laugh a lot.”

He seemed to be making an effort to ensure she was relaxed and enjoying herself.”

The couple placed an order for French fries and pizza, among other items.

Before leaving the celebrity hangout, the pair posed for a photo in which Britney flaunted her red-hot boots.

Sam wrote online, “The world is ours baby,” with a lion emoji.

Britney’s sister released her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, earlier this week, in which she talks about growing up in a famous family.

Britney, whose 13-year conservatorship ended in November, has expressed her disappointment in her sister’s tell-all book.

On January, he said in a tweet:

“We are supposed to have each other’s backs…but what you’re saying just truly confuses me!!! All I know is that I love you unconditionally!!! So go ahead and say whatever you want…it’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!!” wrote the singer on March 15.

In the month of January,

Britney’s lawyer, on the other hand, issued a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn on November 19.

Jamie Lynn’s representatives have not responded to E! News’ request for comment.

Jamie Lynn previously stated on E!’s Daily Pop, “I can’t help the family I was born into.”

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Escape the Family Drama During Date Night