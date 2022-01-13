During a date night, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold each other close: PICS

During a date night, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hold each other tight: PICS

On Tuesday in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson had a nice dinner date and put on their most public display of PDA yet.

After eating pizza at celebrity favorite Jon and Vinny’s restaurant and exiting through the back door, the 41-year-old reality star and the 28-year-old comedian were photographed holding hands.

After that, they went to a Rite Aid pharmacy to get some ice cream for dessert.

Kardashian West, dressed in leather pants and an oversized gray sweater, wasn’t shy about tightly embracing Davidson.

The sighting comes as Kardashian West and Davidson’s relationship, which was first linked in November, appears to be deepening.

Kardashian West and her new beau are fresh off a post-New Year’s Eve trip to the Bahamas, and a source told ET on Monday that she “has such a great time” with him and is definitely attracted to him.

“He makes her laugh, messes around with her, and has a good sense of humor,” the source said.

“It’s nice for Kim to be in that environment.”

Pete understands how to communicate with Kim.

He is the most self-assured of the group, but not arrogant.

That’s why it works for them.

Pete is sexy to Kim, and she admires his knowledge of comedy, which she lacks.”

“Kim is just going with the flow,” the source continued, “but they are spending so much time together and things are really good right now.”

According to a source close to Kardashian West, she is unconcerned about her estranged husband, 41-year-old Kanye West, publicly dating 31-year-old actress Julia Fox.

“Kim wants to move on from Kanye,” the source said, “so she isn’t bothered that Julia and Kanye are seeing each other.”

“Kim is happy if Kanye is happy, and she’s glad he’s devoting his romantic energy to someone else.”

Kardashian West discussed her split from West during the series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired in June, and said she was lonely and wanted someone to “do the little things” with her.

“This year, I turned 40.

