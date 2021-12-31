During a disagreement over conservation issues, Prince Charles allegedly called Prince William “naive.”

Princess Diana once stated that Prince William is very similar to Prince Charles.

That does not rule out the possibility of a disagreement between the father and son.

According to a royal expert, Charles and William had a “frank exchange” over a disagreement, during which Charles called his son “naive.”

The royal family adores nature and spends a lot of time outdoors.

They’ve also visited several African countries and are concerned about environmental preservation on the continent.

The late Prince Philip, for example, was a founding member of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), which grew to become the world’s largest conservation organization.

His sons, Charles and William, have followed in his footsteps.

Charles has been vocal about the need for solutions to many environmental issues since the 1970s.

Meanwhile, William recently assisted in the founding of the Earthshot Prize, which recognizes individuals and organizations from all over the world for their contributions to environmental protection, including conservation leaders.

“It is imperative that the natural world be protected not only for its contribution to our economies, jobs, and livelihoods, but also for the health, well-being, and future of humanity,” William said during a recent speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards.

Acting now is a responsibility we owe to our children and future generations.”

Despite the fact that Charles and William both work hard to support conservation efforts, they occasionally disagree on how to do so.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, the father and son got into a fight over ivory owned by Buckingham Palace in 2018.

Jobson wrote for the Daily Mail that “one such occasion occurred after William told zoologist Dr. Jane Goodall that he’d like to see all the ivory owned by Buckingham Palace destroyed.”

“According to an informed source, during a ‘frank exchange of views’ five years ago, Charles told William he was being ‘naive’ and that he should have chosen his words more carefully.”

“While appreciating his son’s sentiments, Charles believes there is a vast difference between calling for action against illegal traders now and ordering Buckingham Palace to dispose of an enormously important and historically significant collection of artefacts that form part of the Royal Collection Trust,” Jobson continued.

