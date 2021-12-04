During a famous interview, WWE’s Vince McMahon expressed his desire to fight Bob Costas, to which Costas responded.

During a famous interview, WWE’s Vince McMahon expressed his desire to fight Bob Costas, to which Costas replied.

Vince McMahon’s hostile interview with Bob Costas on HBO’s On The Record series in 2001 is still remembered as one of the most awkward moments in the WWE Chairman’s public life.

McMahon openly admitted that he wanted to fight Jim Miller in a new interview for Jim Miller’s book “Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers.”

“Once we started doing the interview,” McMahon said, “he kept interrupting me and interrupting me, and bringing up topics that had nothing to do with what we were supposed to be talking about.”

“He kept trying to pull off the ‘I gotcha’ act.

He made it clear that he didn’t care about my responses.

“The other issue was Bob’s ridiculous arrogance,” he added.

“He acted as if he was above me the entire time and was only using me to demonstrate how great he was.”

I was fuming and thinking to myself, “I wish he wasn’t five feet tall and 140 pounds.”

He deserved to be beaten s–t out of him if he was 6-5 and 295 pounds.

I had the opportunity to provide them with some fantastic television.”

Costas was asked to comment on STWeekly after quotes from the book began to circulate.

McMahon’s remarks, he thought, were “idiotic.”

“I’ll give you my response.

“Let’s put Vince’s theory to the test,” Costas said (source: Fightful).

“I’m guessing he outweighed my two by a factor of two.”

I was about 150 pounds when I was born.

He must have weighed at least 275 pounds, if not 300 pounds, at the time.

Who knows what could have improved that physical condition.

‘If Bob and I were closer in size, his line of questioning would have irritated me, and we would’ve come to blows, and I would’ve beaten the crap out of him,’ he claims.

Let’s put this theory to the test.

Assume someone is watching Meet the Press and doesn’t agree with Chuck Todd’s line of questioning.

They are a congressman or senator, and they are about 5’10” to 6” tall and weigh between 175 and 185 pounds, just like Chuck.

They’re both in the same weight range.

It would be perfectly acceptable for any senator from any state to simply go to blows.

Consider it for a moment.

Consider the following scenario:

‘I’m not fond of your line of questioning, but as long as it’s a fair fight, I’ll participate…

