During a holiday concert, Kate Middleton demonstrates her impressive piano skills: watch!

Kate Middleton, 39, stunned British viewers this holiday season when she sat at the piano inside The Chapter House at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

During the special service, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, Kate was joined by Scottish musician Tom Walker, who sang the moving song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here.”

Kate’s piano skills impressed viewers during the performance, which was taped earlier this month but aired over the holiday weekend.

The mother of three wore a festive red dress and played the background role during the performance, which was beautifully staged in a room filled with lit candles in honor of those who died this year.

“This Christmas will be different than what so many of us had planned,” Kate and her husband, Prince William, wrote in a message to those grieving over the holidays.

We are thinking of you, from those who are alone or must isolate themselves from loved ones, to those who support our NHS and care for those in need.

“WandC” is an acronym for “Wand of

This Christmas will not be as many of us had anticipated.

We are thinking of you, from those who are alone or must isolate themselves from loved ones, to the incredible people who support our NHS and care for those who are most in need.

W and C are two different types of people.

Kate’s ability to play the piano isn’t her only hidden talent.

She’s also a professional photographer who captures family portraits for her three children’s birthdays.

For more on the Cambridges, watch the video below:

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Kate Middleton Reveals Impressive Piano Skills During Holiday Concert: Watch