During a hospital visit, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William meet a cute Cockapoo Therapy Puppy.

During a royal engagement at a local British hospital, Prince William and Duchess Kate couldn’t stop cooing over a cockapoo therapy dog.

On Thursday, January 20, their official Kensington Palace Twitter account asked, “Who do you think Alfie, the therapy dog, preferred?” alongside photos of the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, taking turns holding the pooch.

Kate wore a brown sweater dress and matching coat in the photos, which matched the sweet pup’s fur color. Kate recently celebrated her 40th birthday with a trio of stunning new portraits.

During the outing, William was dressed in a burgundy sweater and a navy jacket.

The royal couple, who married in April 2011, made a surprise visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire, England, to meet with medical professionals who worked tirelessly across the rural community to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Pressures across the local system have meant that teams here have felt the strain of the pandemic,” the pair wrote on their official Instagram account on Thursday, alongside photos of the duo touring the facilities and meeting the nurses and doctors.

During the tour, Will and Kate learned how the NHS Charities have “provided invaluable mental wellbeing support to staff” by creating a staff wellbeing room and welcomed two therapy dogs, Jasper and Alfie, who have been strong advocates for mental health awareness over the years.

Kate’s brother, James Middleton, gave the royal family a puppy one year after their beloved pet Lupo died, according to Us Weekly in January 2021.

“Our dear dog, Lupo, passed away very sadly last weekend,” William and Kate wrote on Instagram in November 2020.

“For the past nine years, he has been at the center of our family, and we will miss him tremendously.”

The 34-year-old Ella and Co founder, who gave the late English Cocker Spaniel to his sister as a wedding present, also paid tribute to Lupo after his death.

“Nothing will ever be enough to prepare you.

