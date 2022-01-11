During a moving tribute to Bob Saget, Jimmy Kimmel is moved to tears.

During a moving tribute to Bob Saget, Jimmy Kimmel breaks down in tears.

“He was very kind to everyone,” Jimmy Kimmel said, “and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him.”

Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to Bob Saget’s legacy with a moving journey down memory lane.

Before letting the public into the studio for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan.

10 p.m., the late-night host addressed the camera directly and paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend.

While reflecting on the outpouring of messages following the actor’s untimely death over the weekend, Kimmel noted how the word “sweetest” kept cropping up.

“People wrote that because it’s true,” he explained.

“It’s the most appropriate expression.

If you had to describe him in one word, it would be “sweetest.”

Bob has sent me so many wonderful and supportive texts, emails, and phone calls.

He was always full of compliments.

He used to write just to tell me he loved me, and I’m sure he did that for a lot of people.”

Kimmel also paid tribute to Saget’s wit.

“And I’m not talking about Full House, America’s Funniest Home Videos, stand-up comedy, or movies,” he continued.

I mean, it’s actually amusing.

When you walked into a party and saw Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you’d go straight to them and stay as long as you could because he always had something funny to say about everything and never said anything bad about anyone.

Absolutely not.

He had his dislikes.

He didn’t tell anyone about it.

He was a nice guy, unlike me.”

Saget’s work with organizations like the Scleroderma Research Foundation was also discussed by Kimmel.

Gay, Bob’s sister, died of scleroderma at the age of 47.

Andrea, his younger sister, died of a brain aneurysm.

Saget joined the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s board of directors in 2003 and hosted fundraisers for the organization. “He was very committed to finding a cure for this incurable disease that took his sister’s life,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel reflected on his many email exchanges with Saget and said…

