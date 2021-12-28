During a night out, a smitten Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster exchange heart signs.

During a night out, a smitten Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster make heart signs.

After a night at the club, ROD Stewart and Penny Lancaster show they’re still in love by making heart signs.

Rod, 76, initially struggled with the sweet gesture, seeming more concerned with keeping hold of the £20 note he was holding.

Penny, 50, however, assisted him in learning the hand signal, and the two laughed as they made the sign on their way out.

Rod and Penny spent Christmas in the capital with their two sons, Alistair, 16, and Aiden, 10.

On Instagram, the Maggie May singer shared photos of their intimate family Christmas, as well as a photo of a painting of himself that appeared to be a gift from his pal Ronnie Wood.