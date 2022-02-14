During a night out, Johnny Carson and Ed McMahon made enemies out of a “Drunken Bruiser.”

Johnny Carson, the legendary host of the Tonight Show, spent 30 years behind the iconic desk with co-host Ed McMahon by his side.

When they weren’t working, McMahon would accompany him, such as when they came across a “drunk bruiser” in a nightclub.

How did the iconic duo’s encounter end up with “new enemies”?

Carson explained to author Alex Haley what some had perceived as his aloofness in an interview published in Playboy in 1967.

Despite his seemingly introverted late-night personality, the host claimed that he wasn’t really what most people would call a people person.

He explained that part of it was shyness, and that he’d always felt a little awkward in social situations.

Another factor that appeared to make Carson a loner was that many people in the public acted as if they were entitled to something from him when he felt he only owed a good performance.

As a result, he claims that strangers frequently bother him when he least expects it.

“Everyone I meet in public seems to want to audition for me,” said the celebrity.

“When I ask a guy what time it is, he sings it to me.

Every time I turn around, I see someone’s niece playing the kazoo or doing ballet in skin diving flippers.”

Carson also told Haley that he wished to be able to travel with his children without accumulating a “trail of people,” and that he occasionally wished to go out with McMahon without doing so.

Another instance of Carson being bothered when he didn’t want to be was when he and McMahon were trying to catch an act at a nightclub and ran into a “drunken bruiser.”

“We had barely sat down when some drunken bruiser comes over and grabs my arm,” he explained.

Carson was ready to “rip into him,” regardless of his size, but he told himself to stop and avoid any potential trouble.

“If I did,” he said, “I could see the headlines.”

He was led by the arm to his table, where he had friends waiting for him.

Carson then informed the person that he was not inclined to say hello.

He said, “I told him I was very busy and I apologized.”

“I had to get up early this morning.”

