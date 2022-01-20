During a recent event, Prince William dismisses a reporter’s question about Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew has been in hot water for a few years because of his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The possibility of Andrew being put on trial in a lawsuit has heightened the intensity of this scandal in recent weeks.

The royal family has remained mostly silent on the subject.

In fact, when asked about his uncle, Prince William was recently seen dodging a reporter’s question.

Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew in the state of New York in 2021.

Giuffre claimed she was “trafficked to him and sexually abused by him” three times between 1999 and 2002, and that she was a minor during some of those meetings, according to a statement shared with People.

These claims have been refuted by Andrew.

However, a judge recently denied Andrew’s legal team’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, meaning he could face trial later this year.

Andrew’s military titles and charities have been revoked by the palace.

He is also no longer allowed to use the title “His Royal Highness,” and his public social media accounts have been deactivated.

Prince William was asked about Prince Andrew at the end of a visit he and Kate made to the @FoundlingMuseum in London. “Do you support Prince Andrew?” a reporter asked. Prince William’s response was about as detailed as Prince Charles’ on Friday (zero). https:t.cozZ53gmdnv4pic.twitter.com7KYbogfwoZ

Other royals have remained silent on the situation, so there are bound to be many people who want to hear what they have to say.

Chris Ship, a reporter, recently tweeted a video of William at a January event.

“Do you support Prince Andrew?” a reporter asked William, who asked for the question to be repeated and leaned in closer.

However, once William understood the question, he simply ignored it and turned his attention to other attendees.

Ship also shared a video of Prince Charles being questioned about Andrew’s scandal a couple of days ago.

Charles, like William, did not appear to notice the reporter and instead turned to converse with others.

