During a sultry SKIMS photoshoot, Kim Kardashian flaunts her killer curves in a blue bikini on the beach.

During her sultry SKIMS photoshoot, KIM Kardashian flaunted her killer curves while modeling in a stunning blue bikini on the hot beach.

Kim, 41, went on a tropical vacation to promote her new SKIMS swimwear line.

Stepping onto the sand, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a tight blue swimsuit.

As the shoot continued, the E! star strutted across the beach and dipped her toes in the water.

Kim was drenched as she stood in the middle of the ocean, the camera recording her every move.

She wore sunglasses while posing in the water.

With her lips pursed and her fingers flashing peace signs, the SKIMS founder appeared to be having a good time.

Kim boarded a jeep that was also transporting the camera crew along the coast.

Kim had previously traveled to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.

The KUWTK star teased the trip with a series of steamy photos and videos during the first week of January.

She posted a video of water hitting sand on a beautiful beach in a boomerang.

The couple had been staying at a private Abaco Islands resort.

The following photo depicted a tiny pig sprinting across the sand.

As Kim’s Stories progressed, the SKIMS mogul filmed the crystal-clear water and panned the camera across the beach.

Since kissing on Saturday Night Live’s Aladdin skit in October 2021, the couple has been dating.

In February 2021, the reality star filed for divorce from her 44-year-old ex-husband Kanye West.

Kanye West appears to have moved on with his new relationship with actress Julia Fox, 31, but he also needed to vent.

Ye’s song Eazy, which featured a threat aimed at Pete, alluded to the new couple’s relationship.

Ye rapped in the song with The Game, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the former partners’ four children.

While wearing her new SKIMS bodysuit, the KUWTK star recently flaunted her tiny waist.

The SKIMS model took to Instagram to share the flowers she received from designer Jeff Leatham with her followers.

Gardenias are her “favorite thing in the world,” according to the TV personality.

She then used this sweet opportunity to promote her new “outdoor collection from SKIMS,” which was just released.

