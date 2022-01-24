During a Sundance interview, Dakota Johnson laughs at Chris Martin’s unintentional appearance.

Chris Martin’s unintentional appearance during a Sundance interview makes Dakota Johnson laugh.

During a virtual interview to promote her new film at the Sundance Film Festival, Dakota Johnson laughed off her boyfriend Chris Martin’s unintentional cameo.

The actress, 32, appeared to be having technical difficulties when she arrived a few seconds late to talk about the upcoming film Cha Cha Real Smooth with co-stars Cooper Raiff and Vanessa Burghardt on Sunday, January 23.

When Johnson finally appeared onscreen, the 44-year-old Coldplay frontman was seated behind her, reaching out behind the camera as if assisting her with set-up.

“Welcome, welcome,” said host Charlie Sextro, as Johnson and her co-stars guffawed at the awkward situation.

Martin quickly exited the interview, but not before flashing a smile and a peace sign to the camera.

He ducked out of the room and shut the door behind him, saying, “Peace.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress laughed until Martin vanished completely before returning her attention to the interview.

Johnson and Martin began dating in December 2017, just over two years after Johnson’s divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow was finalized in 2016.

At the time, a source told Us, “They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with each other.”

“To get Dakota’s opinion, Chris sends her his music.

It’s more than a passing fancy.”

Although the Suspiria actress stated in a September 2018 interview with Tatler that she is “very happy,” the couple has kept their relationship mostly private.

Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021 that the “Yellow” singer was a source of support during his quarantine.

“[Post-COVID safety protocols have been] strange,” the High Note actress said at the time.

“Because my parents are older, I can’t be around them if I’ve been working.”

But my friends and I [Martin] have spent a lot of time together, and it’s wonderful.”

She gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Martin a month later, telling Elle UK that they have “been together for quite some time.”

“We go out occasionally,” Johnson continued, “but we both work so hard that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” before joking that “most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

