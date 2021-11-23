During a terrifying 2017 plane ride, Jennifer Lawrence thought she was going to die.

During a terrifying plane ride in 2017, Jennifer Lawrence thought she was going to die.

Jennifer Lawrence rose to prominence as the star of the Hunger Games film series in the early 2010s.

She has since continued to dazzle audiences with roles in films such as Silver Linings Playbook (2012), Joy (2015), and the X-Men franchise.

Lawrence, on the other hand, once believed that her life and career were over.

The actor recently spoke out about a terrifying plane ride she experienced in 2017.

Lawrence had slowed her acting pace in recent years.

The actor appeared in only one film in 2017: Mother!

Red Sparrow, Love, Antosha, and Dark Phoenix were her three films in 2018 and 2019.

While Red Sparrow was a moderate hit, the other three films were deemed critical failures or box office duds.

Lawrence began to doubt her own acting abilities as a result of this.

“I wasn’t pumping out the quality that I should have,” she told Vanity Fair recently.

I simply believe that everyone had had enough of me.

I was fed up with myself.

It had simply reached a point where I couldn’t do anything correctly.”

“It was, ‘Why didn’t she run?’ if I walked a red carpet,” Lawrence continued.

“I believe I spent the majority of my life pleasing other people.

Working made me feel as if no one could possibly be angry with me: ‘Okay, I said yes, we’re going to do it.’

Nobody is enraged.’

“And then I felt like I reached a point where people weren’t pleased just by my existence,” she continued.

As a result, I’m no longer convinced that work or a career can bring you any kind of inner peace.”

Lawrence also had a traumatic experience in 2017 when he was taken on a frightening plane ride.

The actor was flying from Louisville, Kentucky, to New York City on a private plane when two of the plane’s engines failed and the plane had to make an emergency landing.

Lawrence told Vanity Fair, “All that was left in the seat was my skeleton.”

“I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, like, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry,'” she continued.

Lawrence said that when the plane was near a runway with firetrucks and ambulances,

