During a trip to London last week, the Queen was back on her feet.

During a trip to London last week, the Queen regained her strength.

We can reveal that the Queen was back on her feet last week for a trip to London.

Her Majesty’s secret visit is thought to be her first since October, when she left Windsor.

Since spending a night in hospital two months ago, the monarch, who is 95 years old, has been on light duties.

Her annual pre-Christmas party for 50 family members was canceled this week due to Covid concerns.

The Queen, whose husband Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99, was last seen in the capital without a walking stick.

“Everyone has been worried sick for the Queen since she went to hospital,” an onlooker said yesterday.

“It was great to see her out and about, on her feet, and looking her best again.”

Hopefully, her presence in London means she’ll be back on the road soon.

“This is such a boost ahead of Christmas when everyone is in such a bad mood.”

Since a night in King Edward VII’s Hospital in West London on October 20, Her Majesty has been at Windsor Castle.

Only hours earlier, a two-day trip to Northern Ireland to commemorate the country’s centennial had been canceled.

She stayed the night for “preliminary investigations,” according to Palace sources, but no further details were provided.

The Queen was also photographed with a walking stick at two engagements, which aides claimed was for her comfort.

She postponed a trip to Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference in October, instead sending a recorded message to world leaders.

Then, in November, she suffered a back sprain on the morning of Remembrance Sunday, which caused her to miss the ceremonies.

It is understood that the Queen’s plans for a Sandringham Christmas are also being reconsidered.

Next year will be her 70th year on the throne.

A spokesman declined to comment.

