During a trip to Santa Claus, mum is in fits of laughter as her daughter is VERY open about her older brother.

During a trip to Santa Claus, mum is in fits of laughter as her daughter is brutally honest about her older brother.

OUR KIDS are well aware that the quality of their gifts is determined by their placement on Santa’s Naughty or Nice list.

So when Kayleigh McKenzie, 34, took her two children to see Santa earlier this month, she half-expected one of them to bring it up – especially since they have a Santa cam at home.

But what the stay-at-home mom hadn’t anticipated was her four-year-old daughter snitching on her older brother – which would be savage if it weren’t so endearing.

When Kayleigh scheduled the Santa visit near their home in Nottinghamshire, she told the kids they’d get a photo with him, a chocolate coin, and the opportunity to tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

The proud mother, of course, filmed the entire event to share with her family.

Finlay has his arm around his younger sister as the siblings, who are known for “fighting like cats and dogs,” approach Santa.

Georgia-Mai, on the other hand, thought she’d let Santa know about her brother Finlay as soon as she got her camera out.

“We came in, and the kids went to see Santa,” the mother explained.

He inquired about their well-being and Christmas wishes.

“I only just turned on the video, so I missed Georgia saying she wanted a Nintendo Switch, and then Finlay says, ‘yes, I already have one of those,’ and she responds, ‘yes, but Finlay is naughty every day.’

“Santa turned to Finlay and said, ‘I hear you’re naughty, when was the last time you were a good boy?’

“Bless his heart, Finlay stuttered for a second, unsure what to say, and then said, ‘no, I was good yesterday.'”

Georgia brutally shamed her brother, and the mother couldn’t stop laughing – especially since Santa hadn’t specifically asked.

“Santa didn’t even get a chance to ask if they’d been nice or naughty; she just grassed him up right away,” she continued.

I think Santa was a little taken aback as well, but he handled it admirably.

Georgia is a diva, so it’s only natural.

Georgia-Mai’s outburst appeared to come out of nowhere…

