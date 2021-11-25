During a vacation in Mexico, former Page 3 girl Keeley Hazell, 35, dazzles in a bright pink bikini.

During her vacation in Mexico, former Page 3 girl Keeley Hazell, 35, dazzles in a bright pink bikini.

Keeley Hazell, a former Page 3 Girl, demonstrates why she’s such a hot commodity for Ted Lasso.

During a romantic getaway in Cabo, Mexico, the 35-year-old was photographed kissing US actor Jason Sudeikis, 46, who plays the title role in the comedy drama.

Keeley recently signed with the same Hollywood agents who guided Meghan Markle’s career.

The Gersh Agency has agreed to represent the Brit in all aspects of her career, including acting and modeling.

The Duchess of Sussex’s former agent and close confidante Nick Collins will now be in charge of the buxom Bromley-born bombshell’s career.

Collins is a partner at leading Tinseltown dealmakers Gersh, and has worked with Meghan on both the legal drama Suits and the Megxit drama.

Hazell is currently on a high in Los Angeles thanks to her role in Ted Lasso, an Apple TV smash hit.

“Keeley struck the deal with Gersh in the last few weeks as the second season of Ted Lasso came to an end,” a source said.

